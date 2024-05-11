Punjab, Rajasthan officials chalk out strategy to check flow of drugs, cash

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, May 10

Twenty days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, an inter-state coordination meeting was held between senior officials of the police and civil administration of Fazilka and Sriganganagar (Rajasthan) districts in Sriganganagar today.

‘All possible assistance to be provided’ Sriganganagar district police chief Gaurav Yadav said all possible assistance would be provided to ensure no smuggling of arms, cash or liquor took place to influence the polling process.

Checkpoints were being set up and strict checking was being ensured at entry points towards Punjab, he said.

Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal emphasised the need for seamless transfer of information to prevent the transportation of liquor, cash and drugs between the two districts.

The officers, including Sriganganagar District Collector Lok Bandhu, Fazilka SSP Pragya Jain and Sriganganagar SP Gaurav Yadav, laid emphasis on a foolproof strategy to ensure proper security arrangements at the inter-state border to prevent any untoward incident in the run up to the Lok Sabha poll.

Notably, Fazilka district shares a 73 km boundary with Sriganganagar district and 6 km with Hanumangarh district.

Sriganganagar District Collector Bandhu said all arrangements were in place to ensure smooth conduct of elections in Punjab from the Rajasthan side.

SSP Jain said sufficient number of barriers had been installed to prevent smuggling. Sriganganagar district police chief Gaurav Yadav said all possible assistance would be provided to ensure no smuggling of arms, cash or liquor took place to influence the polling process.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fazilka #Lok Sabha #Rajasthan