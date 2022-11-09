Punjab records 604 farm fires, air quality takes hit

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 8

Smog-like conditions prevailed for almost the entire day in many cities as only 604 farm fires were reported as per the data compiled by PPCB. Meanwhile, the air quality reached ‘severe’ category in Ludhiana, while it was ‘poor’ in Khanna and Patiala.

The farm fire count in the state this season has reached 33,090, which is less than last year when Punjab had recorded 42,330 cases till this date.

On November 8, 2020, the state saw 3,453 active fire events and the number was 4,397 in 2021.

According to officials, the cases reported on Tuesday were fewer due to the cloud and thick smog cover in majority of the state and the data is likely to remain low till the cloud cover disperses.

According to data, the state recorded 71,304 farm fire incidents in 2021, 76,590 in 2020, 55,210 in 2019 and 50,590 in 2018. Every season, over 15 million tonnes of paddy straw is burnt in open fields ahead of winter sowing.

