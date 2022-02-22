Punjab records 71.95 pc turnout on polling day; Gidderbaha tops with 84.9 pc voting

All strong rooms sealed; three-tier security deployed

Punjab records 71.95 pc turnout on polling day; Gidderbaha tops with 84.9 pc voting

Paramilitary and Punjab police personnel stand guard outside a strong room where Electronic Voting Machines are kept in Amritsar, on Monday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 21

Polling for Punjab Assembly Elections on Sunday ended peacefully with 71.95 per cent of the total 2.14 crore voters in the state turning out to exercise their franchise.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, S Karuna Raju said of total 1,54,69,618 persons who have cast votes, there were 81,33,930 males and 73,35,406 females, while 282 were transgenders/others.

Giving the final details here on Monday, the CEO said of total 117 constituencies of the state, Gidderbaha remained at the top with highest polling percentage 84.93%, followed by Talwandi Sabo (83.70%) and Sardulgarh (83.64%), while Amritsar West (55.40%), Ludhiana South (59.04%) and Amritsar Central (59.19%) constituencies have witnessed lowest voting percentage.

He said scrutiny reports of all the 23 districts have been received at the Office of Chief Electoral Officer.

He said over 23 tonnes of Covid waste, which includes PPE Kits, face masks, hand gloves, face shields, etc., was generated from 24,740 polling stations on polling day in the state. The waste was collected and disposed of with the help of District Nodal Officers of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) appointed in each district in an environmentally sound manner, he added.

On law and order situation, CEO Raju said some minor poll related incidents witnessed in the state and a total of 33 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered on day of polling to avert any untoward incidents. Of the total 33 FIRs, 10 were related minor clashes, 16 of violation of prohibitory orders, three of poll-related offences, three of other cases and one was related to firing Incident.

Raju said after voting ended peacefully at 6 pm on Sunday all the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been moved to the respective strong rooms. All the 117 strong rooms at 66 locations were sealed and as per the ECI guidelines, three-tier security measures have been set up with deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Armed Police and Punjab Police. He said security forces have been keeping strict vigil round the clock at strong rooms.

He said 65 ballot units, 60 control units and 738 VVPATs were replaced during the conduct of poll.

The CEO again thanked people of Punjab for coming out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right in a peaceful in the festive environment. He also thanked all the polling personnel, security personnel, Punjab Police personnel, 25,000 booth level officers, PWD coordinators, Asha workers, aanganwadi workers, mid-day-meal workers and village chowkidars for working day and night to ensure free, fair peaceful and inclusive polls in the state.

#punjab elections 2022

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra visits kids of an 'old loving family' in Manali that he once met in his younger days; shares pics

2
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

3
Chandigarh

Power restored in parts of Chandigarh

4
Nation

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case; to remain in ED's custody till March 3

5
Haryana

Faridabad taxi driver 'kills' head constable-wife, then 'hangs self'

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power employees call off strike; supply 'normalised' in most areas

7
Nation

Ukraine crisis: Russia welcomes India's 'independent' position

8
World

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid-related complications

9
Entertainment

Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

10
Health

Doctors at Delhi hospital remove 3 live botflies from eye of American woman

Don't Miss

View All
Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility
Himachal

Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility

Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’
J & K

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’
Trending

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizes fall in love with the ‘beautiful bride in red lehenga’
Diaspora

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizens fall in love with the 'beautiful bride in red lehenga'

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!
Haryana

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!

Top Stories

Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...

‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin

‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin

Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...

India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis

India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis

The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...

Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest

Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest

Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...

Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha

Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha

Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Smart kiosks for a smart city

Bathinda: Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on edge, but no cuts for VIP areas, power staff

Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Power crisis: Chandigarh to probe 'sabotage'

Health services remain affected in Chandigarh

Global reports hail India’s vax drive

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Now, get prior alert about destination on phone via new Delhi Metro mobile app

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing FB, Twitter, Google pleas against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Activists of Istri Jagriti Manch, villagers protest police 'inaction'

Youth returns home, heaves sigh of relief

Farmers gherao sugar mill office in Mukerian

Central Jail Lok Adalat: 10 of 16 cases settled

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Pollywood actor, singer felicitated