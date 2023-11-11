 Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana’s air quality at many places in ‘moderate’ category : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana’s air quality at many places in ‘moderate’ category

Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana’s air quality at many places in ‘moderate’ category

Out of 105 stubble-burning incidents reported on Saturday, crop residue burning was seen in only 10 districts in Punjab

Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana’s air quality at many places in ‘moderate’ category

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file



PTI

Chandigarh, November 11

Punjab on Saturday reported 104 farm fires, taking the total number of stubble-burning incidents to 23,730, while air quality indices in Haryana and the border state were in ‘satisfactory’ and ‘moderate’ categories.

The fresh figure of farm fires in Punjab was much lower than what the state was witnessing a few days ago.

Paddy straw-burning in Punjab and Haryana is considered one of the reasons behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in Delhi in October and November.

Only six cases of stubble-burning were reported in Punjab on Friday as rain lashed many parts of the state.

Out of 105 stubble-burning incidents reported on Saturday, crop residue burning was seen in only 10 districts in Punjab.

Sangrur district topped with 43 cases, followed by 22 in Mansa, 13 in Fazilka, eight in Fatehgarh Sahib, four each in Ludhiana and Muktsar, three each in Malerkotla, Patiala and Bathinda and one in Ferozepur, according to Ludhiana-based Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data.

On the same day in 2021 and 2022, the state had seen 4,156 and 3,916 fires respectively.

Out of a total of 23,730 farm fires recorded from September 15 till November 11, Sangrur is leading with maximum stubble burning cases of 4,249, followed by 2,260 in Ferozepur, 1,908 in Tarn Taran, 1,837 in Mansa, 1,556 in Patiala and 1,459 in Amritsar.

The total number of 23,730 farm fires this season was 42 per cent less than the 40,677 registered in the corresponding period of last year, as per the data.

The state had reported 47,409 farm fires during the same period in 2021.

Meanwhile, there was an improvement in air quality in Haryana and Punjab as both states have been seeing AQI in ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories.

Haryana’s Gurugram reported an air quality index (AQI) of 198, followed by 167 in Faridabad, 124 in Panipat, 109 in Bhiwani, 88 in Sonipat, 81 in Kaithal, 73 in Rohtak, 70 each in Sirsa and Jind and 68 in Fatehabad.

In Punjab, Mandi Gobindgarh reported AQI at 147, followed by 111 in Amritsar, 60 in Bathinda, 55 in Jalandhar, 45 in Ludhiana and 49 in Khanna.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, saw an AQI of 110.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

3
Punjab

'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid

4
Haryana

Sonepat youth guns down sister held for kidnapping

5
Punjab

Producing biochar from stubble: Punjab's loss, Bihar's gain

6
India

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

7
India

Pollution crisis: Stop farm fires, else we'll summon Chief Secretaries, Supreme Court tells Punjab, other states

8
Sports

ICC suspends Sri Lankan cricket board over government interference

9
Punjab

Corruption in government offices is termite-like infestation: Punjab and Haryana High Court

10
India

New Delhi flags rise in pro-Khalistani activity in Canada

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Three dead in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir; several houseboats gutted

Three foreign tourists killed, several houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir

The victims' DNA samples were extracted to establish their i...

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead in gang war outside gas station in Canada

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

Harpreet Singh Uppal, 41, and his son are gunned down in a b...

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana’s Gurugram

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana's Gurugram

A speeding oil tanker coming from Jaipur breaks the divider,...

Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana’s air quality at many places in ‘moderate’ category

Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana’s air quality at many places in ‘moderate’ category

Out of 105 stubble-burning incidents reported on Saturday, c...

Protest outside IIT-Bombay against professor, guest speaker for ‘glorifying’ terrorism

Protest outside IIT-Bombay against professor, guest speaker for 'glorifying' terrorism

According to the protesters, the professor and guest speaker...


Cities

View All

Despite ban, sale of harmful crackers goes unchecked

Despite ban, sale of harmful crackers goes unchecked

Green crackers won’t do, complete ban needed to check pollution, say experts

Rain brings respite from smog

Scarcity of balers hampers stubble disposal in district

SGPC urges Punjab Govt to release pending education grant

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

PGI sees rise in robotic-assisted prostate cancer surgeries

Air quality hits ‘very poor’ level

Man dies in 'cylinder' blast at Ambala Cantt

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana's Gurugram

3 'associates' of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Vigilance Minister Atishi initiates inquiry against Delhi chief secretary in Bamnoli land acquisition case

2.6-magnitude earthquake hits Delhi

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Forced to live in leaking tents, people face harsh weather conditions in Lohian

UK no longer preferred by asylum-seekers from Doaba

Two Phagwara youths lodged in Malaysia jail

20-kg poppy husk seized, 29 liquor boxes recovered from house in special operation

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Producing biochar from stubble: Punjab's loss, Bihar's gain

Waste Management-IV: 2 yrs on, waste-to-energy plant not set up for processing daily refuse

Rain disappoints roadside vendors selling festive wares

Two farm fire incidents, AQI remains poor

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

PRTC chief flags off two AC buses in city

After rain, Punjab logs just six farm fires

40 samples taken from sweets shops

SAD chief lashes out at state government