Punjab remembers the man behind dwarf wheat variety

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, September 28

The demise of renowned agricultural scientist and harbinger of Green Revolution in India Dr MS Swaminathan (98) has left a huge void in the realm of agricultural science and environmental stewardship.

His groundbreaking work helped the country achieve food security and transforming it from a food-deficient country to one of the world’s leading agricultural nations.

Dr SS Gosal, VC, PAU said Dr Swaminathan’s efforts were instrumental in averting a famine. Collaborating with eminent scientists like Norman Borlaug, he led the charge in developing high-yielding wheat and rice varieties, steering India away from the looming threat of food shortages.

PAU’s former VC Dr Sardara Singh Johl said: “My association with him was very long and we both have been together at the ICAR as well,” he said. Dr Kirpal Singh Aulakh, former VC of PAU, said, “He was the man behind introducing dwarf wheat variety. He also contributed to science and policy making.”

CM Bhagwant Mann said, “Today, an era has come to an end in the field of agricultural science. Swaminathan’s support for farmers will be remembered forever.”

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said, “Dr Swaminathan was named the first World Food Prize Laureate for developing high-yielding wheat and rice varieties in India.”