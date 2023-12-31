Punjab schools to open at 10 am from January 1 due to severe cold weather

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 31

Due to severe cold weather in the state, the Punjab Government on Sunday announced a change in the timing of all the government and private schools.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said all the schools in the state will open at 10 am from January 1, 2024, in view of cold weather, and will be closed at 3 pm.

The orders regarding the change in the timing will remain in force till January 14, 2024, he added.

