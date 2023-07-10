Punjab schools to remain closed till July 13 due to continuous rain

Tribune News Service

+Chandigarh, July 10

The Punjab government on Monday announced holidays in schools till July 13.

Earlier, the government had announced a holiday for Monday in view of the rain situation in the state.

In a tweet, Education Minister Harjot Bains said: "Due to continuous rains it has been decided that all the government, aided and private schools to remain closed till July 13."

Several areas of Punjab witnessed waterlogging and many roads and residential localities were inundated due to heavy rain since Sunday.

The Chief Minister would tour the rain affected areas in Mohali now.