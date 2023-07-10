Punjab schools to remain closed till July 13 due to continuous rain

+Chandigarh, July 10
The Punjab government on Monday announced holidays in schools till July 13.
Earlier, the government had announced a holiday for Monday in view of the rain situation in the state.
In a tweet, Education Minister Harjot Bains said: "Due to continuous rains it has been decided that all the government, aided and private schools to remain closed till July 13."
Several areas of Punjab witnessed waterlogging and many roads and residential localities were inundated due to heavy rain since Sunday.
The Chief Minister would tour the rain affected areas in Mohali now.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record
9 people have lost their lives across Himachal in rain-relat...
Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village
NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...
Video: In Himachal Pradesh, swelling Beas and Sutlej rivers swallow everything that comes in their way
Vehicle being washed away by swollen Beas river after monsoo...
After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army personnel
Punjab Home Secretary has requested for ‘urgent’ deployment ...