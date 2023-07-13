 Punjab schools to remain closed till July 16 in view of floods in state : The Tribune India

Earlier, the holidays were till July 13

A flooded multi-storey residential complex after heavy monsoon rains at Dera Bassi, in Mohali district. PTI



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 13 

Due to floods in the state, the Punjab government has extended holidays in schools till July 16.

In a tweet, Education Minister Harjot Bains said it had been decided that all government, aided and private schools would remain closed till July 16.

Earlier, the holidays were till July 13.

Water level in Yamuna in Delhi continues to rise; recorded at 208.38m on Thursday morning

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

The Yamuna water level touches 208.53 metres at 10 am, break...

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

Private establishments will be advised to work from home

2 more breaches in Ghaggar in Punjab’s Sangrur lead to chaos

2 more breaches in Ghaggar in Punjab’s Sangrur lead to chaos

Ghaggar overflows at several other places, creates problems

Chandigarh-Shimla highway opened for heavy vehicles

Chandigarh-Shimla highway opened for heavy vehicles


