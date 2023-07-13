Punjab schools to remain closed till July 16 in view of floods in state

Chandigarh, July 13
Due to floods in the state, the Punjab government has extended holidays in schools till July 16.
In a tweet, Education Minister Harjot Bains said it had been decided that all government, aided and private schools would remain closed till July 16.
Earlier, the holidays were till July 13.
ਮਾਣਯੋਗ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸ. ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ ਕਾਰਨ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ/ਏਡਿਡ/ਮਾਨਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਛੁੱਟੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ 16 ਜੁਲਾਈ 2023 ਤੱਕ ਵਾਧਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ।— Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) July 13, 2023
17 ਜੁਲਾਈ (ਸੋਮਵਾਰ) ਤੋਂ ਸਕੂਲ ਆਮ ਵਾਂਗ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹਣਗੇ।…
