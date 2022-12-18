Punjab second in income per agricultural household

Ludhiana, December 17
Punjab ranks second across the country as far as average monthly income per agricultural household is concerned. This has been revealed in a data produced by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
The Minister gave this information in reply to a question about the income of farmers asked by Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora.
As per the data, Meghalaya tops the country with average monthly income per agricultural household at Rs 29,348, while Punjab ranks second at Rs 26,701.
