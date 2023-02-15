Punjab seeks funds from Centre to set up 100 MW biomass projects

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora has called on Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy RK Singh at his office, New Delhi, seeking viability gap funding (VGF) to set up 100 MW biomass power projects in the state.

A press release here today stated that Arora apprised the Union Minister that the proposed projects would consume one million tonne paddy straw per annum and go a long way to save the environment by finding a sustainable solution to the agriculture residue burning menace. He requested RK Singh to consider the demand for providing Rs 5 crore per MW VGF for these 100 MW projects.

He also sought financial assistance and technical support for setting up biomass solar hybrid power projects.

RK Singh assured the Punjab minister that he would consider to provide VGF for biomass power projects and resolve all other issues at the earliest, besides considering Punjab as one of the favourite states under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Meanwhile, PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring has written to Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy RK Singh on the transportation of coal from Orissa to Punjab. Warring said the coal should be directly transported through the Railways and it would need to cover only 1,800 km from Orissa to coal plants in Punjab. The orders of transporting coal through Mundra Port had no justification other than the blatant intent of the Government of India to favour Adani, who owns the port, he said.