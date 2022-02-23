Punjab sees three Covid deaths, 125 fresh cases

Chandigarh, February 22
Three more people died from COVID-19 in Punjab while 125 fresh cases took the state’s infection tally to 7,57,475, according to a medical bulletin issued on Tuesday. Deaths were reported from Jalandhar, Pathankot and Patiala, taking the death toll to 17,689. The number of active cases was 1,120.
Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 24, followed by 19 in Jalandhar and 13 in Hoshiarpur. A total of 88 patients are on oxygen support while 15 critical patients are on ventilator, as per the bulletin. As many as 307 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 7,38,666, the bulletin said. —
