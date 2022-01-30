Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Navjot Sidhu, Bhagwant Mann file nominations

Tribune News Service

Amritsar/ Sangrur January 29

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and AAP’s CM face Bhagwant Mann were among prominent leaders who filed their nominations today. The last date for the filing of papers in single-phase polls is February 1.

While Sidhu is contesting from Amritsar East, Mann will take on his opponents in Dhuri. Talking to media after filing papers, Sidhu challenged Akali leader Bikram Majithia to fight only from Amritsar East. “If you have guts and have faith in people then leave Majitha and fight from one seat here,” he said.

Accusing the SAD of diverting the attention of people from the pressing issues of the state, Sidhu alleged they “mortgaged” the state and it was under the debt burden of Rs 3 lakh crore.

On former CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s comment that he would not let Sidhu win, the PPCC chief dared him to leave Patiala and contest from Amritsar East.

As per Sidhu’s affidavit, his income came down to Rs 22.58 lakh against Rs 2.35 crore in 2017. He possesses a range of vehicles, including two Land Cruisers and a Toyota Fortuner. Mann, who was accompanied by his mother Harpal Kaur, said, “Dhuri residents have always supported me. I am confident of a huge win.”

He claimed, “Residents of not only Dhuri, but the entire state want change. They are fed up with corruption and lack of development. AAP has offered them hope and will form the next government.”

On the charge of his rivals that he remained absent from his constituency, Mann said he stayed in Dhuri and regularly visited villages of this constituency.

