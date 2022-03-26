Punjab should get maximum financial package, says ex-CM

Tribune News Service

Lambi (Muktsar), March 25

A day after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded Rs 1 lakh crore financial package for the state, former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal today said the Centre should give maximum financial package to the state.

Interacting with mediapersons in his Lambi constituency today, Badal said, “I don’t know how much money the Centre can give to the state, but I have always said Punjab should be given maximum money as financial package.”

About the farmers’ protest today, he said, “The farmers’ issues are yet to be resolved. A number of crops are still not getting the minimum support price (MSP). The farmers even lodged protests in the past and everyone should support them now too.”

Badal said the other parties were now trying to capture the SGPC and hold sway in the gurdwaras. “I have already warned people in this regard,” he said. —