Punjab shouldn’t be run from Delhi: Rahul during yatra

Tribune Reporters

Jalandhar/Tanda Urmar, January 16

“I want to say that Punjab should be run from Punjab only. Punjab should not be run from Delhi, and I want to tell Bhagwant Mann that you are the Chief Minister of Punjab. Bhagwant Mann should not come under the pressure of Kejriwal.”

This was stated by Congress former president Rahul Gandhi as he addressed a public meeting here today.

His Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Tanda in the evening. Rahul and the yatra was given a grand welcome under the leadership of former minister Sangat Singh Giljian during his journey from Chaulang toll plaza to Darapur.

Navjot Kaur, wife of Navjot Sidhu join Rahul Gandhi during the yatra. Malkiat Singh

Addressing a huge public meeting in Tanda, Rahul said Mann should work independently, listening to the hearts of the farmers and labourers. No one should have a remote control and whenever the Congress party ruled Punjab, it used this philosophy that the Chief Minister of Punjab should run Punjab.

Just 10 days ahead of the likely release of former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu from the Patiala jail, where he is lodged since May last year, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu and son Karan Sidhu met Rahul in Adampur near here.

Amrita Warring, wife of Raja Warring (green suit), join Rahul Gandhi during the yatra. Malkiat Singh

The duo had lunch with Rahul at the camp site of Kharal Kalan this afternoon after which Navjot Kaur and Karan walked with Rahul in the yatra. As Rahul marched in the evening session, he was flanked by Navjot Kaur on the one side and Amrita Warring, wife of PPCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring, on the other. He interacted with both of them on the route from Adampur to Tanda.

Congress leaders close to Sidhu said he had already been extended an invite through AICC general secretary KC Venugopal to attend the last day of the yatra in Srinagar on January 30. However, his presence would depend on the final consent to release him on Republic Day. For most part of the fifth day, Rahul interacted with women from Punjab. During his walk in the morning, hundreds of women, including MGNREGA and ASHA workers, interacted with him. His teams had also invited college girls to walk and talk with him. Rahul also met BSP founder Kanshi Ram’s sister Swaran Kaur at the Kharal Kalan camp in the afternoon.