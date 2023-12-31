 Punjab SIT to probe trafficking angle in Nicaragua flight case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Punjab SIT to probe trafficking angle in Nicaragua flight case

Punjab SIT to probe trafficking angle in Nicaragua flight case

Punjab SIT to probe trafficking angle in Nicaragua flight case


Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, December 30

A week after the Nicaragua-France human trafficking case surfaced, the Punjab Police have finally formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Challenges abound

The police say in such cases, the ‘victims’ often struck a compromise with their agents and turned hostile in court

Gujarat cops quiz 20

At least 20 passengers from Gujarat have been quizzed by state police to unearth illegal immigration network. PTI

On the directions of DGP Gaurav Yadav, Bureau of Investigation Director LK Yadav issued an order for the probe by the four-member SIT. “In view of the sensitivity and seriousness of the matter, the SIT will investigate forward and backward linkages associated with human trafficking,” said the order. The SIT will be headed by SP Randhir Kumar while Jasroop Kaur Baath, Balkar Singh Sandhu and Dalbir Singh Sidhu will be its members. The order came on a day The Tribune reported that the Punjab Police were awaiting a complaint by the “victims” or information by central security agencies or the Gujarat Police, which are already investigating the case. As many as 303 Indian passengers, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, travelling in Romanian company Legend Airlines’ A340 Airbus flight were detained by French authorities on December 22. The chartered flight had taken off from Fujairah in the UAE and was headed to Nicaragua (Central America). A police official said that due to their destination in Nicaragua, it was suspected that the passengers may have been trying to follow the “Dunki/Donkey route” to illegally enter Mexico, the US or Canada.

The US government has designated Nicaragua as one of the several countries deemed as failing to meet the minimum standards for eliminating human trafficking. Nicaragua has also been used as a migratory springboard because of relaxed or visa-free entry requirements. However, the lawyer for Legend Airlines refuted the claim, arguing that most of the passengers had valid visa to Nicaragua and return tickets.

The flight had a technical stopover at Vatry airport in France, but it was grounded there after the local authorities received an anonymous tip-off about probable “human trafficking”. After spending four days at the airport, the flight with 276 passengers was sent to Mumbai where it landed on December 26. Twenty-five passengers applied for asylum in France while two were made “assisted witnesses” in the investigation (in France).

By analysing the names, it is suspected that around half of the passengers might belong to the Punjab-Haryana region. A Punjab Police official said there were challenges in the investigation. “It has to be noted that no “victim” has come forward to register any case. People often willingly choose the “Donkey route” to emigrate illegally knowing the risk involved. Therefore, they don’t come out as complainant,” he said.

The official said in such cases, “victims” often struck a compromise with their agents and turned hostile in court. Moreover, the agents, if outside India, were difficult to trace, he said. The police are, meanwhile, looking to identify the victims and would ask them to lodge complaints with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit in their respective districts or else contact the SIT.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#France #Punjab Police


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana youth ‘rapes’ 23-year-old model from Jalandhar who was in Shimla to shoot a video

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead in their mansion in US state of Massachusetts

3
India

PM Modi inaugurates Ayodhya airport, railway station; flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, 7 other trains

4
Trending

Delhi dietician finds live worm in sandwich on Mumbai flight; gets 'shocking' response from attendant

5
Patiala

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia quizzed for over 4 hours in drugs case

6
Punjab

Punjab Police form Special Investigation Team to probe Nicaragua 'human trafficking' case

7
Sports

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of rape; faces up to 10 years in jail

8
Diaspora

Woman of Indian origin in Canada charged with murder

9
India

PM Modi stops for tea at welfare scheme beneficiary’s house in Ayodhya

10
Sports

WFI row: Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award; leaves them on Kartavya Path in New Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

PM unveils ~15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya

PM unveils Rs 15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya

Inaugurates new airport, revamped railway station

Vinesh leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna at Kartavya Path

WFI row: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award at Kartavya Path

Earlier, wrestler Sakshi Malik had quit the game in protest

Camps overrun,151 Myanmar soldiers flee to Mizoram village

Camps overrun,151 Myanmar soldiers flee to Mizoram village

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Closed tourism units resume operations

In Meitei-dominated Imphal, Kukis to give Congress yatra a miss

In Meitei-dominated Imphal, Kukis to give Congress yatra a miss

Supporters from community to hold reception at Kangpokpi


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Learning life lessons from PhD Sabziwala

Potential-linked credit plan launched in Amritsar district

PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Gurmat samagam organised at SGPC college in Mumbai

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Mohali cops on toes to tackle hooliganism

Mohali traffic wing battles severe shortage of staff

689 driving licences suspended in Chandigarh for violation of traffic rules in 2023

54% of 94K challans via CCTVs in Panchkula

Cop ‘thrashed’ by four for stopping motorcyclist in South Delhi, 1 held

Cop ‘thrashed’ by four for stopping motorcyclist in South Delhi, 1 held

Delhi dietician finds live worm in sandwich on Mumbai flight; gets 'shocking' response from attendant

Gurugram hospitals on alert for Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1

AAP, BJP trade barbs over tableaux

Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi court to confiscate 2 UK properties linked to Sanjay Bhandari

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

Five held with stolen mobile phones, four two-wheelers

Snatchers’ gang busted, 2 land in police dragnet

Man booked for abetting suicide

City resident alleges police inaction in scooter theft case

CM Mann announces major infra push for industrial city

CM Mann announces major infra push for industrial city

Ludhiana youth ‘rapes’ 23-year-old model from Jalandhar who was in Shimla to shoot a video

4-yr-old girl killed by neighbour

311 arrested during CASO by 5 police teams

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora adopts Punjab's 3 district hospitals for revamp

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala

SIT grills Bikram Singh Majithia for 5 hours in drugs case

Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahindra Club polls: Voting peaceful, result today

Patiala clubs told to shut by 1 am