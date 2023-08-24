Punjab sports event: CM Mann to play volleyball match on August 29 in Bathinda

Chandigarh, August 24
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will play a volleyball match on the inaugural day of state's sports extravaganza on August 29 in Bathinda.
Exhibition matches of volleyball, rugby and tug of war will be the centre of attraction on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the season 2 of 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan' (games of Punjab), according to an official statement.
The event will be inaugurated by Mann who will also play a volleyball match, it said, adding actor and former rugby player Rahul Bose will also participate in a rugby match.
ਸੂਬੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਖੇਡ ਸੱਭਿਆਚਾਰ ਪੈਦਾ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਸ. ਭਗਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਮਾਨ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਉਤੇ ਉਲੀਕੀਆਂ ‘ਖੇਡਾਂ ਵਤਨ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀਆਂ’ ਦੇ ਸੀਜ਼ਨ-2 ਬਠਿੰਡਾ ਵਿਖੇ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਉਦਘਾਟਨੀ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਮੌਕੇ ਸੱਭਿਆਚਾਰਕ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ ਵਾਲੀਬਾਲ, ਰਗਬੀ ਤੇ ਰੱਸਾਕਸ਼ੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨੀ ਮੈਚ ਖਿੱਚ ਦਾ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਹੋਣਗੇ। ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਜੀ ਜਿੱਥੇ… pic.twitter.com/Crr3it3eRp— Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (@meet_hayer) August 24, 2023
Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who presided over a review meeting for the preparations of the games, said that the torch relay is passing through every district of Punjab which reached Hoshiarpur on Thursday.
Before the opening ceremony to be held at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports Stadium in Bathinda, the torch will reach Bathinda after touring all the districts across the state.
Eminent players of the state will participate in the torch relay, the sports minister said.
Hayer further said apart from the performance of folk singers, there will be 'Gatka', 'Giddha', 'Bhangra', and Gymnastics on the inaugural day.
CM Mann will formally announce the games opening and this time, 35 sports competitions will be organized from block to state level in different age groups, he said.
