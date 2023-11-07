Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer ties knot with UP radiologist Gurveen Kaur

Chandigarh, November 7
Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer tied the knot with Gurveen Kaur, a doctor, here on Tuesday.
The wedding ceremony was solemnised in line with Sikh rituals, according to party sources.
Hayer, 33, is a two-time MLA from Barnala and is a Cabinet minister in the Bhagwant Mann government.
Besides sports, Hayer also holds the portfolios of water resources, conservation of land and water, mines and geology and science, technology and environment.
Dr Gurveen Kaur is a radiologist by profession. Her family is settled in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.
Hayer is the third minister to get married after the formation of the AAP government in Punjab.
Last year, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Gurpreet Kaur. This year, Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains got married to IPS officer Dr Jyoti Yadav.
