Punjab sprucing up healthcare infrastructure, says CM Mann

Jagraon, November 1

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced to spruce up the government healthcare infrastructure across the state for providing state-of-the-art medical treatment and diagnostic services to the people.

“During the run-up for elections we had promised a guarantee of quality healthcare to the people and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause,” said the Chief Minister, while addressing a gathering after dedicating a newly built mother and childcare hospital here.

The Chief Minister said efforts were being made to equip the government hospitals with the ultramodern facilities. Likewise, he said a recruitment drive has been embarked to fill all vacant government posts in the Health Department. The sole purpose is to ensure that people get the best healthcare facilities in the state.

The Chief Minister said along with upgrading the existing government hospitals with latest facilities due focus is also being laid on opening of new hospitals. He said Punjab will soon emerge as a hub of healthcare and medical education.

Mann said 16 new medical colleges will be constructed in the coming five years, thereby enhancing the total tally of medical colleges to 25.

The Chief Minister envisioned that the newly constructed mother and child hospitals will act as a catalyst to impart quality healthcare to the pregnant women and newborns. He said the move is aimed to ensure that the people get quality health services in these hospitals.

Mann said more such hospitals will be constructed across the state in coming days.

The Chief Minister said the prestigious G-20 summit, scheduled to be held in the holy city of Amritsar in March 2023, will promote Punjab as a preferred destination for business on the international level.

He said the summit will also provide a stage to the government to showcase its achievements and facilities for setting up new businesses.

Mann said this is a golden opportunity when Punjab can be highlighted as a land of best opportunities, adding the state is fortunate to have got this opportunity to host this event, in which leading countries from around the world will discuss education and labour and other crucial issues.

The Chief Minister said the entire process of ongoing procurement and lifting of the paddy crop will be completed within a week.

Reiterating the firm commitment of the state government to procure every single grain of paddy, Mann said that he is personally monitoring the entire procurement process to ensure that farmers do not face any sort of inconvenience.

IANS

