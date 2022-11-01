 Punjab sprucing up healthcare infrastructure, says CM Mann : The Tribune India

Punjab sprucing up healthcare infrastructure, says CM Mann

Mann said efforts were being made to equip the government hospitals with the ultramodern facilities

Punjab sprucing up healthcare infrastructure, says CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann- File photo



Jagraon, November 1

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced to spruce up the government healthcare infrastructure across the state for providing state-of-the-art medical treatment and diagnostic services to the people.

“During the run-up for elections we had promised a guarantee of quality healthcare to the people and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause,” said the Chief Minister, while addressing a gathering after dedicating a newly built mother and childcare hospital here.

The Chief Minister said efforts were being made to equip the government hospitals with the ultramodern facilities. Likewise, he said a recruitment drive has been embarked to fill all vacant government posts in the Health Department. The sole purpose is to ensure that people get the best healthcare facilities in the state.

The Chief Minister said along with upgrading the existing government hospitals with latest facilities due focus is also being laid on opening of new hospitals. He said Punjab will soon emerge as a hub of healthcare and medical education.

Mann said 16 new medical colleges will be constructed in the coming five years, thereby enhancing the total tally of medical colleges to 25.

The Chief Minister envisioned that the newly constructed mother and child hospitals will act as a catalyst to impart quality healthcare to the pregnant women and newborns. He said the move is aimed to ensure that the people get quality health services in these hospitals.

Mann said more such hospitals will be constructed across the state in coming days.

The Chief Minister said the prestigious G-20 summit, scheduled to be held in the holy city of Amritsar in March 2023, will promote Punjab as a preferred destination for business on the international level.

He said the summit will also provide a stage to the government to showcase its achievements and facilities for setting up new businesses.

Mann said this is a golden opportunity when Punjab can be highlighted as a land of best opportunities, adding the state is fortunate to have got this opportunity to host this event, in which leading countries from around the world will discuss education and labour and other crucial issues.

The Chief Minister said the entire process of ongoing procurement and lifting of the paddy crop will be completed within a week.

Reiterating the firm commitment of the state government to procure every single grain of paddy, Mann said that he is personally monitoring the entire procurement process to ensure that farmers do not face any sort of inconvenience.

IANS

#Bhagwant Mann

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, saved

2
Jalandhar

Jalandhar encounter: 5 gangsters nabbed as police lay siege to Manik Rai village

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police get transit remand of Deepak Tinu

4
Entertainment

K-Pop singer-actor Lee Jihan killed in Seoul Halloween stampede

5
Nation

Morbi bridge tragedy: Politics begins; old videos come to haunt PM Modi, BJP hints at conspiracy

6
Ludhiana

Many faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory; NDRF team reaches spot

7
Lifestyle

Brahmastra, Ponniyin Selvan: I and Kantara to hit OTT space

8
Entertainment

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts

9
Diaspora

Indian businessman shot dead in Uganda's Kisoro: Report

10
Haryana Spurious Drugs

Maiden Pharma's 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test

Don't Miss

View All
Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada
Patiala

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Top News

PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat’s Morbi on Tuesday afternoon

Morbi bridge collapse LIVE updates: PM Modi meets victims at hospital after inspecting mishap site

At least 135 people were killed after a suspension bridge co...

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Jalandhar encounter: 5 gangsters nabbed as police lay siege to Manik Rai village

Sixth gangster is absconding

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women Judges

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women judges

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Many faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory; NDRF team reaches spot

AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, singer postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts


Cities

View All

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Bid to loot fuel station in Amritsar: Robber shot dead by security guard

Protests by Valmiki community bring Amritsar to halt

SGPC honours kin of Guru Nanak's contemporary Rai Bular in Pakistan

Amritsar: Youth killed after row over ownership of petrol pump

Paddy residue burning: Agriculture Dept staff allege vendetta

IndiGo starts direct flight between Chandigarh and Indore

IndiGo starts direct flight between Chandigarh and Indore

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist's lease

24-year-old nabbed for killing girlfriend in forest area near Sukhna Lake

Priority pool for MRI at PGI OPD

Two joggers turn saviours as youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh

Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category

Air quality 'severe' in Delhi as farm fires rage in Punjab

Morbi bridge collapse not an accident but murder by BJP's corrupt rule: AAP

Couple, maid found dead under mysterious circumstances

Satyendra Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar are close friends, claims BJP after conman writes letter to Delhi L-G

2 dead, 3 rescued in Narela factory fire

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Jalandhar encounter: 5 gangsters nabbed as police lay siege to Manik Rai village

Jalandhar: Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region

Report farm fires, Nawanshahar DC tells namberdars

Sacrilege bid: Unhappy Phagwara residents protest

Bibi Jagir Kaur's firm stand to contest SGPC chief poll makes SAD jittery

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Many faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory; NDRF team reaches spot

Spike in farm fires in Ludhiana, 200% jump within week

38 years on, wounds not healed: Victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Official booked for misappropriating PMAY-U funds

Ludhiana: Man accuses policemen of implicating him in fake cases

Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

Patiala" Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

32 fresh dengue cases, highest spike in single day in Patiala

Mass copying alleged in recruitment exam of veterinary officers in Patiala

Sangrur reports maximum farm fires for 2nd day in row

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada