 Punjab starts process to take over properties of Pearls Group : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab starts process to take over properties of Pearls Group

Punjab starts process to take over properties of Pearls Group

Pearls Group had allegedly cheated thousands of people by illegally operating different investment schemes

Punjab starts process to take over properties of Pearls Group

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File Photo



IANS

Chandigarh, June 29

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said all properties of the Pearls Group, a chit fund company, in the state would be taken over by the state government.

“The government has started the process of taking possession of all properties of chit fund company Pearls Group in Punjab,” an official statement quoting the Chief Minister said.

He said it has been decided to start the process of returning the money to the people by auctioning it soon after completing the legal process.

The state vigilance bureau last week asked all deputy commissioners to verify the entries made in the land records pertaining to 2,239 properties in the state identified by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as properties recorded in the name of Pearls Agro-Tech Ltd (PACL), its directors and associate companies.

The ownership details of these properties have also been included in the list shared by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

In February, the Chief Minister had asked deputy commissioners to identify all properties of the Pearls Group in their respective districts.

At a virtual meeting, he had said the Pearls Group had committed a huge fraud with the people for which it must be made accountable. The Pearls Group had allegedly cheated thousands of people by illegally operating different investment schemes.

During the campaigning for the state assembly polls, Mann had promised that after the formation of the AAP government, the hard-earned money of people would be returned by confiscating assets of chit fund companies.

The CBI had arrested Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, CMD of Pearls Golden Forest Ltd, and three others on January 8, 2016, in the Ponzi-scam case in which the company is said to have cheated 5.5-crore investors.

It had registered the case in 2014 on directions from the Supreme Court.

 

 

#bhagwant mann

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada opens doors for 10,000 H-1B visa holders, Indian techies to benefit

2
Nation

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad injured as assailants open fire on his car in UP's Deoband

3
Punjab

Punjab businessman kills man to fake own death, claim insurance money

4
World

Man smuggles 800 Indians from Canada to US using Uber, jailed

5
Punjab

Tomatoes at Rs 100/kg, Punjab farmers remain losers

6
Punjab

Punjab's dispensaries ailing, not a penny for upkeep in 17 years

7
World

3 people stabbed at University of Waterloo in Canada, suspect in police custody

8
Punjab

Cricket World Cup: Congress leader Partap Bajwa blames AAP govt for non-inclusion of Mohali as host city

9
World

India removed from UNSG report on impact of armed conflict on children

10
Trending

England star Jonny Bairstow carries off protester who disrupted Ashes test at Lord's

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Rahul Gandhi to meet ethnic strife victims during 2-day visit to Manipur

Rahul Gandhi likely to take chopper to violence-hit Churachandpur after convoy stopped by Manipur Police

Congress leader returns to Imphal after remaining stuck at B...

3 people stabbed at University of Waterloo in Canada, suspect in police custody

3 people stabbed at University of Waterloo in Canada, suspect in police custody

Classes scheduled for Wednesday evening in Hagey Hall, where...

India removed from UNSG report on impact of armed conflict on children

India removed from UNSG report on impact of armed conflict on children

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also called upon I...

Lok Sabha drill: PM Modi chairs BJP huddle, 3 zones for focused work

Lok Sabha drill: PM Modi chairs BJP huddle, 3 zones for focused work

Sources said cabinet and party reshuffle could happen in Jul...

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Why Gwalior-Chambal is the most watched out region

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Why Gwalior-Chambal is the most watched out region

Amid ‘ghar wapsi’ by ‘loyalists’ is Jyotiraditrya Scindia st...


Cities

View All

Army man murder case: Brother-in-law, his four cousins held

Army man murder case: Brother-in-law, his four cousins held

Tomato prices soar across Amritsar district due to dip in supply

Three inmates try to escape from Amritsar Central Jail

Police file challan against Amritpal Singh's aides in Ajnala clash

Knotty affair: Cobwebs of wires a threat to Tahli Wala bazaar residents

Untimely rain derails DSR technique in Bathinda

Untimely rain derails DSR technique of paddy sowing in Bathinda

550 doctors to be recruited in Punjab, says Health Minister

UT to miss Aug 15 deadline for solar power generation

Chandigarh to miss August 15 deadline for solar power generation

At Rs 60-90 per kg in Chandigarh, tomatoes burn a hole

Chandigarh to have six new fuel stations

Panjab University gains, but still not in top 1,000 universities of world

Dera Bassi tray factory gutted in major fire

Delhi Police seek death sentence for Shahbad Dairy murder accused

Delhi Police seek death sentence for Shahbad Dairy murder accused

‘Sahil stabbed Sakshi 20 times’: Delhi police file 640-page chargesheet

Man booked on charge of posing as Delhi L-G, had contacted 2 DDA officers online

Award projects only after approval from local bodies: PWD to officials

Delhi government has released Rs 100 cr for DU colleges, says Atishi

Desilting under Gidderpindi bridge begins

Desilting under Gidderpindi bridge begins

Former Nagar Panchayat head found dead at home

Neglected Chandan Nagar park turns into parking lot

Tomatoes at Rs 100/kg, Punjab farmers remain losers

99.8% in favour of Uniform Civil Code, reveals survey

Unsafe buildings: Ludhiana MC yet to act to prevent untoward incidents

Unsafe buildings: Ludhiana MC yet to act to prevent untoward incidents

Choked Barewal drain worries Panj Peer Road area residents in Ludhiana

Enforcement Directorate attaches Ludhiana firm's properties worth Rs 24.94 crore

International airport terminal at Halwara nears completion as deadline inches closer

Sewer connections of 9 units snapped in Ludhiana

SGPC to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over amendment in Sikh Gurdwaras Act

SGPC to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over amendment in Sikh Gurdwaras Act

Patiala man, two sons killed in UP mishap

Villagers clash over auction of land reserved for SC residents

Six arrested for ‘killing’ man to claim insurance money

Patiala DC honours soldier who saved girl from drowning