Punjab suffered loss of over Rs 1,000 crore due to floods: CM Mann

Nangal, July 23
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that the state has suffered a loss of over Rs 1000 crore due to floods. The chief minister said the survey of crops, houses, roads, drainage system and infrastructure was still going on and the exact loss would be ascertained only after its completion.
The chief minister, who reached Nangal to hold a meeting with officials of Bhakhra Beas Management Board and district administration, said the situation was under control and there was no possibility of any floods.
ਅਸੀਂ ਜਿੰਨੇ ਮਰਜ਼ੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਬਣਾ ਲਈਏ ਪਰ ਕੁਦਰਤ ਅੱਗੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਦਾ ਕੋਈ ਜ਼ੋਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਚੱਲਦਾ...ਜਿੰਨਾ ਮੀਂਹ 1 ਮਹੀਨੇ ‘ਚ ਪੈਣਾ ਸੀ ਉਹ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਦੋ ਦਿਨਾਂ ‘ਚ ਪੈ ਗਿਆ... ਡੈਮਾਂ ਨੇ ਹਿਮਾਚਲ 'ਚ ਪੈਂਦੇ ਮੀਂਹ ਦਾ ਪਾਣੀ ਰੋਕ ਕੇ ਸਾਡਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਬਚਾਅ ਵੀ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ... pic.twitter.com/p80fVDEq8A— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) July 23, 2023
The BBMB was also in comfortable situation as the Bhakra dam was filled only upto 1,553 feet against its optimum capacity of 1580 and according to meteorology department there will be no rains in its catchment area and Punjab for next five days, he said.
He said that the officials had been directed to conduct the survey with utmost transparency so that the victims can be compensated appropriately.
