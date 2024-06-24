Punjab suffers 870 MW generation loss as 2 thermal units trip

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 23

Despite moderate rain in parts of Punjab, the power demand is heading north, given the paddy transplantation season in the state. Adding to the woes of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), two thermal units — one each at Talwandi Sabo thermal power plant and Ropar thermal plant – have tripped pushing the PSPCL in a tight spot.

The snags in the two units resulted in 870 MW thermal generation loss on Sunday and is likely to continue for three more days posing a serious threat of power cuts on domestic and other consumers. Officials say that while the Talwandi Sabo unit tripped due to hydrogen leakage in the generator, the Ropar unit tripped due to boiler leakage.

Meanwhile, despite Sunday being an off day, the power demand of the state was around 15,300 MW. It is drawing 9,850 MW from the northern grid and the PSPCL’s own generation is around 5,400 MW, down by approximately 1000 MW and it is relying on buying more power to meet the rising demand.

“After thunderstorm and light rain on June 19, the maximum demand of 16,078 MW had come down by 4,000 MW. The power demand on the next two days was 15,343 MW and 14,756 MW, respectively,” said a senior PSPCL official. The coal stock at state thermal plants at Lehra Mohabbat, Ropar and Goindwal are for 21, 14 and 17 days, respectively.

As per the latest weather update, the hot and humid weather with an increase in day temperature (up to 45°C) is on cards for next four days resulting in rise in power demand further. Moreover, office and commercial establishments will be open on Monday, thus pushing the demand.

“Till date, the PSPCL has been managing the power demand due to the prior arrangements. However, the demand will increase for next five days due to rising temperature and paddy transplantation season,” said All India Power Engineers Federation spokesperson VK Gupta. “As it rains, the demand will ultimately decline to the respite of the PSPCL,” he added.

