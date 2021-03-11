Punjab to apprise HC Bench on ‘subsequent developments’ in Majithia case

Case adjourned for May 30 for further hearing

Punjab to apprise HC Bench on ‘subsequent developments’ in Majithia case

Senior Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia. File Photo

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 23

The State of Punjab today told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it would apprise the Bench on the ‘subsequent developments’ in Bikram Singh Majithia’s case, after which case was adjourned for May 30 for further hearing. 

As senior Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia’s regular bail plea came up for preliminary hearing before the Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Sandeep Moudgil, Advocate-General Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu prayed “for an adjournment to file status report with regard to the subsequent developments”.

Senior advocate RS Cheema with Arshdeep Singh Cheema appeared on Majithia’s behalf before the Bench, while Additional Advocate-General SPS appeared along with Sidhu for the state. Majithia had moved the High Court seeking regular bail in a case registered on December 20 under the provisions of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Majithia contended in his petition that the then Congress government in the state did not leave any stone turned to misuse its power and position for wrecking vengeance against its political opponents and the petitioner was one such target. 

"The present dispensation has also not left any stone unturned to target the petitioner further," Majithia contended. Elaborating, the petitioner submitted that the present case was blatantly political in nature. From the date the then government led by Charanjit Singh Channi assumed office, its functionaries were hell bent to falsely implicate the petitioner in a case. 

In run-up to the polls, witch-hunting of political opponents touched its peak. The government changed three DGPs over a span of three months. The bureau of investigations saw three departmental heads/directors change. Police officers were forced and coerced to falsely implicate the petitioner or face transfers.

