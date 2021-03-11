Punjab to ban single-use plastic from July

Chandigarh, June 5
The Punjab government on Sunday announced to impose a ban on single-use plastic from July.
During a virtual state-level function to mark World Environment Day 2022, Secretary, Science, Technology and Environment Rahul Tewari announced the decision of the state government for environment protection.
He said the ban on single-use plastic will be imposed from July to make Punjab greener and healthier.
Tewari said the state "government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is committed to make Punjab clean, green and pollution-free by walking on the path shown by our revered Gurus".
The Centre had also issued an advisory to states and union territories to phase out single-use plastic and contribute to improve the environment under the overarching mandate of "Clean and Green".
Announcing to set up 55 Sewage Treatment Plants across the state, Tewari, according to an official statement, informed that these ultra-modern plants will reduce water pollution level to certain extent as well as use the treated water for cultivation and other allied activities.
Meanwhile, he announced to institutionalise Shaheed Bhagat Singh Punjab State Environment Award for outstanding contribution towards environment protection and conservation of precious natural resources of the state.
He said the award, named after the legendary freedom fighter, will be a recognition to the outstanding hard work made by individuals/organizations for the preservation of natural resources.
