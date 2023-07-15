Punjab to BBMB: Haryana, Rajasthan not ready to absorb additional water

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, July 14

The Punjab Government today said it will be left with no option but to allow excess waters of the Sutlej and Beas to flow into Pakistan through the Hussainiwala barrage if Haryana and Rajasthan do not absorb additional water into their canal system to help ease the flood situation in the state.

The Sutlej and Beas flow into Punjab from HP and converge in Kapurthala district. The Sutlej, thereafter enters Pakistan in Ferozepur through the Hussainiwala barrage that is controlled by the Punjab Government.

Following excessive rains in the region, Punjab is reeling under excessive water flow into the rivers, which is causing havoc in the state.

During a technical committee meeting held by the BBMB on July 12, Punjab requested that Rajasthan and Haryana should help in easing out the situation.

“Surprisingly, both Haryana and Rajasthan have not placed demand for water from the dams for their canal systems. Under the circumstances, Punjab will not be able to take the discharge from the dams as there is already huge amount of water in the rivers flowing in from the catchment areas other than the dams,” said a letter written to the BBMB chairman by the Principal Secretary Water Resources, Punjab, on July 14.

The letter states that both Rajasthan and Haryana have been alleging that water is being released to Pakistan by Punjab. “No water is being released into Pakistan, but when there are floods all over the state and no water is being demanded through their canals by Haryana and Rajasthan, Punjab is left with no option except to open flood gates and allow the water flow to Pakistan,” the letter added.

