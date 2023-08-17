Punjab to be drug-free by next I-Day: CM Bhagwant Mann

Patiala, August 16
Chief Minister Bhawgant Mann announced that Punjab would be a drug-free state by the next Independence Day and he would make every effort to realise the dream.
Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag during the state-level function to mark Independence Day at Polo Ground, the Chief Minister said Punjabis were born leaders and they couldn’t lag behind in any field but the need of the hour was to channel their energy for which the government was making the concerted efforts.
He said the blueprint for this “crusade against drugs” was ready and it would be implemented with the pro-active support of people. “Due to this foolproof planning of the government, the state will remove the shackles of drugs by Independence Day 2024”, he said.
Appreciating the role of farmers in the state’s development, Mann said it was a well-known fact that the hard-working and resilient farmers of the state had played a crucial role in making the country self-reliant in food production.
He said, “The day is not far when due to these persistent efforts, the state will lead the country, adding that once Punjab leads the nation, India will guide the world. More than 80 per cent of warriors, who laid down their lives or were subjected to British tyranny in one form or another, were Punjabis,” he said.
Police personnel honoured
- The CM honoured Punjab Police personnel during the state-level function. AIG, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Sandeep Goel; DSP (AGTF) Bikramjit Singh Brar; Inspector Pushvinder Singh (Patiala); and Constable Navneet Singh (Hoshiarpur) were given the CM’s Rakshak Medal.
- As many as 15 policemen were given the CM’s medal, including former SSP, Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu; AIG, Zonal, CID, Alam Vijay Singh; SP, investigation, Vishaljit Singh; DSP, STF, Ludhiana Range, Devinder Singh; DSP, Operations, Sanjeevan Guru; DSP, Flying Squad, Vigilance Bureau, Barinder Singh; DSP Subhash Chander Arora; CIA in charge Mohali Inspector Shiv Kumar; intelligence headquarters' Inspector Gurinder Singh; Ludhiana counter-intelligence Inspector Suresh Kumar; and intelligence headquarters’ Sub-Inspector Akshaydeep Singh.
