 Punjab to come up with energy action plan; to achieve target of 2,500 MW renewable energy : The Tribune India

Punjab to come up with energy action plan; to achieve target of 2,500 MW renewable energy

Aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by adopting new and innovative clean energy technologies

Punjab to come up with energy action plan; to achieve target of 2,500 MW renewable energy

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Chandigarh, October 22

Punjab will soon come up with an energy action plan aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by adopting new and innovative clean energy technologies, an official said.

Sumeet Jarangal, the chief executive of Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), said the state-owned agency is striving hard to achieve the target of 2,500 MW renewable energy capacity in Punjab and the energy action plan will facilitate all stakeholder departments to implement energy efficiency and renewable energy in their institution at the state level.

He was addressing a capacity building workshop on training needs assessment for the state energy action plan here on Friday, according to an official release here.

Different departments of the state, which were till date merely the energy consumers, will now play a pivotal role in the energy transition and development of the future energy systems as the state is on the journey towards energy transition to ensure a clean and green environment, he added.

The workshop was aimed to facilitate wider discussions on the strategy paper and gather the valuable inputs of the stakeholder departments, said the chief executive.

The deliberations of the workshop were useful to facilitate wider discussions on strategy paper, proposed training framework and finalize the action plan for capacity building in the state.

A comprehensive blueprint will be developed for necessary training and capacity building programmes on the basis of inputs received from the workshop, he stated.

This will be followed by creation of a network of training institutions and trainers to identify, plan, and roll out training programmes for various aspects of energy planning and implementation.

He said Punjab will identify potential areas for training of government departments and officials for the multi-sectoral energy planning.

The team has already undertaken a survey to understand such needs through interviewing various officers in different departments in Punjab.

A strategy document on 'training and capacity needs framework' has been developed for the state of Punjab based on findings from this survey, he added.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh Winter schedule

Chandigarh gets 2 new flights to Goa, Indore

2
Ludhiana

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

3
Trending

Man dares Bengaluru Traffic Police to provide evidence of violation after being fined, bid to outsmart cops ends up serving as fodder for memes

4
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside order on registering FIR on complaint against IAS officers

5
Nation

Arunachal helicopter crash: Four army personnel, including two pilots, killed

6
Nation

26-year-old software engineer raped by 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

7
World

Pakistan taken off from FATF's grey list after four years, Russia completely banned

8
Punjab

Eye on Himachal poll, AAP govt in Punjab restores old pension plan

9
Nation

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

10
Punjab

Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib ropeway to cut travel time to 45 minutes

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful
Chandigarh

Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful

Hemkund Sahib ropeway to cut travel time to 45 minutes
Punjab

Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib ropeway to cut travel time to 45 minutes

Diwali bonanza: Punjab restores old pension scheme for government employees
Punjab

Diwali bonanza: Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police
Nation

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, hospital sealed
Nation

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, UP hospital sealed

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list
Jalandhar

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023
Diaspora

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023

Chinese woman living as Nepali monk In Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police
World

Arrested Chinese woman, living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy: Police

Top News

‘Rozgar Mela’: Taking new initiatives, risks to shield India from global problems, says PM Modi

‘Rozgar Mela’: Taking new initiatives, risks to shield India from global problems, says PM Modi

The Prime Minister says side effects of once-in-a-century pa...

26-year-old software engineer raped by 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

26-year-old software engineer raped by 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

The incident took place near old aerodrome in Chaibasa

Himachal Assembly polls: Congress party names 4 more candidates

Himachal polls: Pratibha Singh’s choice negated in Manali, youth wing chief loses Kinnaur bid as Congress names four more candidates

Out of 68 seats, 67 have been declared with only Hamirpur pe...

High drama marks closure of China’s key Communist Party Congress as ex-president Hu escorted out

High drama marks closure of China's key Communist Party Congress as ex-president Hu escorted out

All Chinese Communist Party (CPC) meetings are held in extre...

14 killed, more than 35 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in MP’s Rewa

15 killed, 40 injured as UP-bound bus rams into truck from behind in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

The bus passengers, mostly labourers, were going home for Di...


Cities

View All

Woman ends life, husband arrested for dowry death

Amritsar woman ends life, husband arrested for dowry death

Woman 'sold' in Oman: 14 days on, cops yet to nab Tarn Taran-based travel agent

Gold worth Rs 21L seized at airport in Amritsar

15 hookahs seized in Amritsar, restaurant employee arrested

Tribute paid to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

City gets 2 new flights to Goa, Indore

Chandigarh gets 2 new flights to Goa, Indore

Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful

Three SDM-led teams in Chandigarh to enforce green cracker order

10 liquor cartons seized in Jagatpura, 3 booked

Youth's death after 'police torture': 10 months on, Saha ASI, three others booked

Ghaziabad 'gangrape': DCW chief urges UP CM Adityanath to set up high-level committee to probe complaint

Ghaziabad 'gangrape': DCW chief urges UP CM Adityanath to set up high-level committee to probe complaint

Delhi Police officer daughter hits parking staff with car at Saket mall, arrested

Stubble burning remains a ‘significant contributor’ to Delhi’s unbreathable air: CREA study

Rs 200 crore extortion case: Relief for Jacqueline Fernandez; interim protection extended till November 10

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

This year, 261 cops laid down lives in line of duty, says IG

This year, 261 cops laid down lives in line of duty, says Ludhiana Range IG

10-day police remand for Lawrence Bishnoi

Jalandhar: PO since 2010, man held for bank robbery

Jalandhar girl gets 24th rank in Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) exam

Jalandhar MC Commissioner asks officials to give status report of every project

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

LIT officials leaving station on daily basis

3-day PTU Youth Festival begins

Ludhiana teams in basketball finals

Dist swimmers splash to finish as first runners-up

Empty vials, used syringes found near kabaddi venue

Empty vials, used syringes found near kabaddi venue in Punjabi University

Patiala Development Authority begins criminal proceedings against 143 unauthorised colonies

Punjab Public School, Nabha, celebrates Founder’s Day, Governor presides over function

Finally, MC mobilises officials, orders fogging, issues challans

Dengue on rise in Patiala district, 26 new cases reported