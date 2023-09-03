Punjab to fill 2,037 posts of patwari to counter stir

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

In a bid to counter the ongoing strike by revenue officials in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday announced filling of all vacant posts of patwari, besides ordering biometric attendance of officials at offices.

Bhagwant Mann, Punjab CM

Biometric attendance mandatory in offices Biometric attendance now compulsory for revenue officials, says Punjab CM

Aim is to curb practice of patwaris hiring private agents to carry out their work

Patwaris have asked the govt to clear stand on biometric attendance for field staff

“This is the government of the people and the common man will not face harassment due to whims and fancies of agitating government officials,” said the CM in a statement today.

The CM said of the 3,660 posts of patwari in the state, 1,623 were currently filled. The government had now decided to fill the remaining 2,037 posts in a time-bound manner.

Mann said against these posts, 741 recruits who had already completed 15 months of training, out of the mandatory 18 months, were being put on duty as regular patwaris in the field.

The CM said these patwaris had already been selected through a transparent recruitment process, but they had not yet been given appointment letters owing to certain formalities. The necessary conditions would be fulfilled soon and the new recruits would be handed over appointment letters in the coming days.

Further, Mann said they would soon advertise 586 posts, giving a chance to the youth to serve the state.

Taking cognisance of practice amongst patwaris of hiring people to carry out their work, the CM said biometric attendance would now be compulsory for the revenue officials. He said it would ensure patwaris performed their duty efficiently during office hours. Mann said the state government was committed to providing clean, efficient, responsive and transparent administration to the people.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Patwar Union said it welcomed the decision as their first demand had been met, but would continue the protest till other demands were acceded to.

“There are 4,716 sanctioned posts in Punjab, but with the formation of new districts, the number must have increased to 7,500,” said Harvir Singh Dhindsa, president of the union. They further asked the government to clear its position on biometric attendance with respect to dealing with field duties of patwaris.

#Bhagwant Mann