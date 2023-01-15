Punjab to get 400 more Aam Aadmi Clinics on January 27

Chandigarh, January 14
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said taking a leap forward towards imparting quality health services to people, the state government will dedicate more than 400 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to people of state on January 27, thereby taking the total number of functional clinics to 500.
Chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for the mega event to be held at Amritsar on January 27, the Chief Minister said in order to provide quality and timely health services to the people 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics were already dedicated to the people on the 75th Independence Day. He said the clinics were offering 41 health packages with nearly 100 clinical tests free of cost to the people. Mann said the clinics were acting as a cornerstone in the revamp of the healthcare system in Punjab.
The Chief Minister said it was a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the Government of India had also lauded this path-breaking initiative of the state government to deliver health services to people. He said now with the opening of more than 400 such clinics, Punjab would script a new success story in the healthcare sector.
Claiming that the revolutionary initiative would rejuvenate the healthcare system, he directed the officers to ensure foolproof arrangements for the mega event.
On the occasion, Cabinet ministers Aman Arora and Dr Balbir; Principal Secretary, Information and Public Relations, Rahul Bhandari; Secretary, Health, Ajoy Sharma; Director, Information and Public Relations, Sonali Giri; and others were also present.
‘Path-breaking initiative’
