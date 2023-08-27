Punjab to get first air quality monitoring van

Chandigarh, August 26
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, an air quality monitoring van will be deployed in Punjab to monitor air pollution levels. It will also help create pollution-related awareness among citizens by helping them understand the type of air they are breathing.
Prof Adarsh Pal Vig, Chairman, Punjab State Pollution Control Board (PSPCB), said that it was important for people to know the quality of air they were breathing.
The journey of the air quality monitoring van will start from Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran district in Majha region near Amritsar. The air quality of this place will be recorded and then the van will move to other cities across Punjab.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit
Did Haryana, Manipur Governors grill BJP govts on Nuh, ethni...
'Shiv Shakti' & 'Tiranga': PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites
Announces Aug 23 as ‘National Space Day’
Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports
Move seen as attempt to check rising prices
Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra
MLA Mamman Khan on notice, told to join probe