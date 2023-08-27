Punjab to get first air quality monitoring van

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, an air quality monitoring van will be deployed in Punjab to monitor air pollution levels. It will also help create pollution-related awareness among citizens by helping them understand the type of air they are breathing.

Prof Adarsh Pal Vig, Chairman, Punjab State Pollution Control Board (PSPCB), said that it was important for people to know the quality of air they were breathing.

The journey of the air quality monitoring van will start from Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran district in Majha region near Amritsar. The air quality of this place will be recorded and then the van will move to other cities across Punjab.

