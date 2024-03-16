Punjab to have 28 cybercrime police stations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

The government is all set to establish 28 new cybercrime police stations in 28 police districts, including three commissionerates, said DGP Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.

Yadav said CM Bhagwant Mann had cleared the proposal to set up cybercrime police stations. “These stations will serve as dedicated hubs for investigating and combating cyber-related offences, including online financial fraud, identity theft, cyber-bullying, hacking and online scams,” he said.

He said the stations would be equipped with the state-of-the-art technology and staffed by highly trained personnel specialised in digital forensics and cybercrime investigation. These police stations would work under the supervision of SP/CP and overall monitored by the Additional ADGP, cybercrime.

