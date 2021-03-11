Punjab to have 5 more NRI-designated courts

Chandigarh, May 24
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has mooted a proposal to increase the number of fast-track NRI courts in the state. At present, the only NRI-designated court is in Jalandhar.
Now, the department aims to set up five more such courts — one each in Bathinda, Nawanshahr, Patiala, Hoshiarpur and Moga.
The Department of Home Affairs and Justice has been asked to start the NRI courts soon after discussing the matter with the administrative committee of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, NRI Affairs Minister, said nearly 2,500 cases related to the NRIs were pending.
“Under the new NRI policy that is in works, efforts are being made to help NRIs in every possible manner. The mechanism for time-bound redressal of complaints with the help of an NRI commission is being worked out. The government is at the final stage of formulating a feedback-based NRI policy,” said Dhaliwal.
The department is compiling the data of NRI-related revenue cases with Commissioners, DCs, ADCs and SDMs to review their progress and monitor the matters on a monthly basis.
A senior officer will be appointed in each district as a nodal officer to deal with the grievances of the NRIs. Even in Delhi, a nodal officer will be nominated for such purpose.
Each dist to have nodal officer
- Bathinda, Nawanshahr, Patiala, Hoshiarpur and Moga to have an NRI-designated court each
- A senior officer will be appointed in each district as a nodal officer to deal with NRIs’ grievances
