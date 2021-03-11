Punjab to improve citizen service delivery at revenue department through e-governance

Chandigarh, June 6
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday gave his nod to introduce a slew of reforms in the state's revenue department in order to ensure efficient services through e-governance.
Decisions to this effect were taken by the chief minister at a review meeting with the officials of the revenue department held here. The chief minister underlined the need for providing smooth and hassle-free revenue services to the people.
According to an official statement, Mann said that the department has put the digitised land records on the internet.
In several citizen centric decisions aimed at facilitating the people, Chief Minister @BhagwantMann gives nod for introducing a slew of e-governance reforms in the Revenue department. pic.twitter.com/XAZJzQuTaB— CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) June 6, 2022
With an aim to improve efficiency and check the pilferage of state's revenue, the chief minister gave his nod to abolish the use of physical stamp papers.
He said that e-stamp paper of any denomination can be obtained online in the form of print-out taken from any stamp paper vendor or from banks authorised by the state government.
Mann said that the move will help the general public, who often face difficulties in getting the stamp paper, and curb the stamp paper-related frauds.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army
Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...
Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...
Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house
Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'
Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad