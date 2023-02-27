 Punjab to not have more than five Information Commissioners, reveals RTI documents : The Tribune India

Punjab to not have more than five Information Commissioners, reveals RTI documents

The workload of PSIC was compared with that of the information commissions of two states -- Haryana and Telangana

Punjab to not have more than five Information Commissioners, reveals RTI documents

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, February 27

The Punjab State Information Commission (PSIC) will not have more than five commissioners, according to directions passed recently by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The Commission, according to notified rules, can have one State Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and not more than 10 State Information Commissioners.

This has been revealed in a reply received by a retired army officer this month in response to details sought from the PSIC on the appointment of commissioners under the Right to Information Act 2005.

“Keeping the workload of the State Information Commission, Punjab, the number of Information Commissioners / Members in the Commission may be reduced to five. However, at present, if more number of Information Commissioners are working then the number may be reduced when a vacancy occurs,” a noting sheet attached with the reply states.

PSIC is an autonomous and statutory body constituted as per the Right to Information Act, 2005, by the state government through a notification in the official gazette. The members are appointed by the governor on the recommendation of a selection committee consisting of the chief minister, the leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly and a cabinet minister nominated by the chief minister.

A short while before the state assembly elections in February 2022, the earlier government had advertised three vacancies for information commissions and the selection committee had recommended the names to the governor. The file was returned by the governor as the model of code of conduct had by then come in operation.

On assuming office, the new government had ordered a comparative study of the functioning of state election commission in different states. The workload of PSIC was compared with that of the information commissions of only two states -- Haryana and Telangana. At the time of the study, PSIC had 10 members, including the CIC, while the other two states had six members each.

The study, according to RTI documents, revealed that that the average annual disposal rate of appeals and complaints per commissioner from August 2021 to June 2021 was 418 in Punjab as compared to 414 in Telangana and 1,214 in Haryana.

The number of appeals and complaints registered and disposed-off during the aforementioned period in Punjab was 5,884 and 3,938, respectively. In Telangana the figures were 6,041 and 2,310, respectively, while for Haryana these were 8,683 and 8,596, respectively.

The number of show cause notices issued during this period were 631 in Punjab, 287 in Telangana and 2,648 in Haryana, the documents show. The move to cut down on the number of information commissioners has also kicked up a debate amongst RTI activists.

#Bhagwant Mann #Telangana

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

2
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

3
Patiala

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh’s ‘not an Indian’ remark draws BJP’s ire

5
Punjab

Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead by woman in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

6
Delhi

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after 8 hours of questioning

7
Punjab Rift deepens

Punjab Govt to move Supreme Court on Budget session

8
Nation

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

9
Trending

Watch: Brawl over DJ turns violent as guests clash with hotel staff at Ghaziabad wedding; 5 injured, 9 held

10
Punjab

After Ajnala clash, police learn 'gatka'

Don't Miss

View All
I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Top News

Exit polls: BJP to retain Tripura, Meghalaya sees four-cornered contest

Exit polls predict hung house in Meghalaya, win for NDPP-BJP in Nagaland and undecided for Tripura

Counting of votes in Nagaland and Meghalaya along with that ...

Delhi excise scam case: CBI produces Deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court, seeks 5-day custody

Liquor policy scam case: Court remands Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in 5-day CBI custody

CBI had on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection wit...

Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue: AAP

Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue: AAP

AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed the BJP is “jealous" of AAP'...

EPFO members can apply for higher pension till May 3

EPFO members can apply for higher pension till May 3

Earlier, there were apprehensions that March 3 is the last d...

Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces in national interest: Delhi HC

Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces in national interest: Delhi HC

High Court Bench dismisses batch of petitions assailing the ...


Cities

View All

Dubai-returned son of ASI killed in Amritsar, 4 booked

Dubai-returned son of ASI killed in Amritsar, 4 booked

Woman found dead in Amritsar, kin suspect murder

Gang of bank robbers caught red-handed in Tarn Taran

Gurdwaras' takeover in Haryana: SGPC calls meet to devise strategy

Clear stand on Ram Bagh clubs, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells state, ASI, Amritsar MC

Shell out 5% more for water in City Beautiful from April 1

Shell out 5% more for water in City Beautiful from April 1

Chandigarh MC turns blind eye to illegal Mani Majra market

4 ‘highway robbers’ nabbed at Dera Bassi

Truck hits car, Kalka man dies

The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023: 3-day event ends on high note

Delhi excise scam case: CBI produces Deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court, seeks 5-day custody

Liquor policy scam case: Court remands Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in 5-day CBI custody

Don’t worry, Delhi jails are enjoyment: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj to party workers

LG Anil Baijal put final stamp on excise policy papers, he should be probed, says Delhi minister Gopal Rai

Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue: AAP

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Promises not met, teachers hold protest march across city

Promises not met, teachers hold protest march across Jalandhar city

Minister lays stones of projects worth Rs 2.51 cr in grain markets

Jalandhar: Man arrested for sacrilege in Rama Mandi

4th such incident in 3 months; police for round-the-clock vigil

Jalandhar boy beats all odds to win gold in international para athletics

Dairy owner, servant hacked to death at Bulara village

Dairy owner, servant hacked to death at Bulara village

Ludhiana businessmen raise issues affecting bicycle industry

No govt school in bad condition in Ludhiana: Education Department

Awareness rally against dumping of garbage in Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana

'Illegal' commercial buildings continue to flourish in Ludhiana

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Patiala district administration organises Heritage Treasure Hunt

Punjabi University Finances: CAG probes existence, activities of private firms

Three Nepal natives held for robbery