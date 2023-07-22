 Punjab to open 8 ultra-modern training centres for imparting UPSC coaching to aspirants: CM Bhagwant Mann : The Tribune India

Punjab to open 8 ultra-modern training centres for imparting UPSC coaching to aspirants: CM Bhagwant Mann

Aspirants from cross section of the society to get free coaching along with financial assistance in these centres

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 22

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the state government will soon open eight ultra-modern training centres for imparting coaching for exams conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Chairing a high-level meeting, the CM expressed concern over the declining ratio of the state in Central services, especially in the exams conducted by the UPSC.

He said despite having enormous talent the youth of state are not able to crack these exams firstly due to their inclination towards going abroad and secondly in the dearth of quality coaching in the state.

Bhagwant Mann said the state government is committed to reverse this trend for which these eight coaching centres are being opened across Punjab.

The Chief Minister said that these centres will provide quality training to youth, free of cost, for clearing the UPSC exams and serve the country by notching coveted positions in both the state and Union government.

Bhagwant Mann asked the officers to fine tune the modalities of entry in the coaching centres and hiring of the professional, dedicated and capable staff in them.

The Chief Minister said that apart from ensuring regular training in these centres, the state government is also mulling to start online training for the UPSC aspirants in the state.

He said along with the training the aspirants enrolling in these centres will also be given financial assistance by the state government.

