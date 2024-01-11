Punjab to reduce stubble burning by 50%: Gurmeet Singh Khudian

Chandigarh, January 10
Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Wednesday said the state government has set a target to bring down the crop residue burning to 50 per cent in the upcoming season.
He was addressing the one-day state level workshop-cum-training organised by Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), Ludhiana, here at MGSIPA.
Around 23,000 crop residue management machines are being provided to the farmers on subsidy, Khudian said. The stubble burning incidents have reduced to 36,623 in 2023 from 49,922 fire incidents in 2022, reflecting a positive change of 26 per cent, the minister claimed.
