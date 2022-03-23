Punjab to regularise jobs of 35K govt staff, Bill soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said his government would regularise the services of 35,000 Group C and D contractual staff.

Calling it a historic decision, Mann said, “I have directed the Chief Secretary to prepare the draft Bill before the next session. We will implement it at the earliest. I have also asked the Chief Secretary to stop the practice of contractual employment. While schools are without staff, eligible teachers are holding protests for jobs or regularisation. This must end.” The announcement came days after Mann announced to fill 25,000 posts in the government sector.

Thrust on edu, farming in interim Budget The AAP government on Tuesday presented Rs37,120-cr interim Budget for the first three months of 2022-23, with focus on education (Rs4,643.74 cr) and agriculture (Rs2,367.23 cr) Contract system to go I have asked the Chief Secretary to stop the practice of contractual employment. Bhagwant Mann Holiday on Bhagat Singh’s death Anniv CM Mann declared a holiday on March 23, martyrdom day of legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev Statues of Ambedkar, Ranjit Singh in House Govt passed a resolution to install statues of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Dr BR Ambedkar and Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the Vidhan Sabha complex Bhagwant Mann to meet PM tomorrow

There are about 70,000 contractual employees working in various government departments, boards and corporations. Besides, there are 50,000 “outsourced” employees. The efforts by previous Congress and SAD regimes to regularise the services of such staff failed to yield the desired results.

Ashish Julaha of the Contractual Employees Action Committee said, “We are hopeful that the Bill gets passed this time as unlike previous governments, an attempt has been made by the AAP government in the beginning of its term rather than towards the fag end.”

Mann said, “Punjab will have no ‘kutcha ghar’ or ‘kutcha mulazam’. I assure every section of society that all promises made to them will be fulfilled.” The Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday passed a resolution to install statues of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Dr BR Ambedkar and Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the Assembly complex. Mann said, “We can never forget the contribution of Bhagat Singh who laid his life for the country. Likewise, Dr Ambedkar shaped the destiny of the nation in the pre and post-Independence era.” He said his government would leave no stone unturned for perpetuating the legacy of these great personalities.

The CM also announced a gazetted holiday in the state on the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on March 23.