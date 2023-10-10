Punjab told to file status report on Sukhpal Khaira's plea

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 9

Acting on a petition filed by MLA Sukhpal Khaira, claiming that he was at present in police custody pursuant to “illegal arrest and patently routine and mechanical remand order” in an FIR registered in March 2015, Justice Anoop Chitkara of the Punjab and Haryana High Court today asked the state of Punjab to file reply/status report.

Fixing the case for further hearing on October 10, Justice Chitkara observed that notices stood served on official respondents through the state counsel.

In his petition, Khaira submitted he was being subjected to gross persecution and harassment for blatantly oblique, politically motivated, malafide, extraneous and vexatious consideration. He was never an accused or suspect in the FIR registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, besides the Arms Act and the Information Technology Act.

He was summoned as an additional accused after the conclusion of the trial on the same day. The apex court chose to set aside the order, accord a complete quietus and closure of the entire proceedings with regard to him.

Khaira added that it was abundantly clear that the law of jungle was prevailing in the state of Punjab rendering the rule of law to be a casualty. “It is a classic case not only of abuse and perversion of power and authority, but also of showing scant regard to the orders/directions passed/ issued by the Supreme Court,” he said.

#Sukhpal Khaira