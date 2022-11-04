Punjab tops Union Education Ministry's performance index, Chandigarh bags second spot

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, November 3

Six states and one Union Territory have attained the best rating of Level 2 (score 901-950) in the Union Education Ministry’s Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2020-21, a unique index for evidence-based comprehensive analysis of the school education system.

No state, however, has been able to attain Level 1.

No state, however, has been able to attain Level 1.

The seven states/UTs that have secured Level 2 are Kerala, Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. Gujarat, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh are the new entrants to Level 2.

In 2019-20, four states had achieved Level 2.

Kerala, Maharashtra and Punjab scored 928 points each.

The top performer in 2019-20, Punjab (929 points), dropped a point to score 928, while Kerala and Maharashtra improved their score from 901 and 869 points, respectively.

Chandigarh, too, improved its score to 927 points from last time’s tally of 912.

Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, which are among 12 states in Level 3 (851-900 points) along with Delhi, also improved their scores. Himachal scored 869 points, while Haryana’s score was 865.

Delhi, meanwhile, has a score of 899, just two points short of making it to Level 2.

With a score of 669, Arunachal Pradesh is the only state in Level 7.

“The PGI is a unique index for evidence-based comprehensive analysis of India’s school education system, one of the largest in the world with about 14.9 lakh schools, 95 lakh teachers and nearly 26.5 crore students,” read an official statement.

The PGI structure comprises 1,000 points across 70 indicators grouped into two categories — outcomes and governance management. These categories are further divided into five domains — learning outcomes, access, infrastructure and facilities, equity, and governance process.

