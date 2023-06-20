Chandigarh, June 20
The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
The Bill aims at removing the governor from the post of chancellor of all 11 state universities.
Earlier, the Bill was tabled in the Vidhan Sabha.
The SAD supported the Bill.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said if they could not appoint V-Cs they would be letting down the mandate given by the people.
Under the proposed Bill, the chief minister would be the new chancellor of all state universities, a senior government official had earlier said.
The issue is likely to create a new tussle between the government and the governor. Now, the Bill will be presented to the governor for assent.
A row between the government and the governor had erupted when the latter stalled the selections for the post of vice-chancellors of a few universities, citing lapses in the selection procedure.
Following this, the government had started exploring the ways to remove the governor as chancellor of all state universities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Assembly passes Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to ensure free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple
SAD MLA Manpreet Ayali opposes the Bill
Punjab Assembly passes Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at removing governor as chancellor of state universities
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann says if they cannot appoint V-C...
Release rural development fund in 10 days or Punjab will move Supreme Court, CM Bhagwant Mann tells Centre in state Assembly
Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes resolution against Centre for non...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM's yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
PM Modi leaves for US, says 'together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges'
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...