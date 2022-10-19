Punjab VB quizzes ex-IAS officer Kahan Singh Pannu in irrigation scam

Chandigarh, October 18
The Vigilance Bureau today questioned ex-IAS officer Kahan Singh Pannu for about five hours in two sessions regarding the infamous multi-crore irrigation scam exposed during the Congress regime between 2017 and 2022.
In the scam, it is alleged that contractor Gurinder Singh siphoned off public exchequer’s money and gave kickbacks to government officials, including three former IAS officers.
The inquiry against the officers started on the basis of an alleged confession by Gurinder that he paid Rs 7 crore each to the three IAS officers.
Pannu is alleged to be one of the three officers. However, he has accused the government of harassing him. “Gurinder has already stated in response to a legal notice which I served on him that he never signed any such confession. Moreover, I was one of the officers who reported wrongdoings in the Irrigation Department,” he said.
Vigilance officials said Pannu was called for questioning and clarification on various points and the findings based on the questioning could not be shared at this juncture.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...