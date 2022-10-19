Punjab VB quizzes ex-IAS officer Kahan Singh Pannu in irrigation scam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 18

The Vigilance Bureau today questioned ex-IAS officer Kahan Singh Pannu for about five hours in two sessions regarding the infamous multi-crore irrigation scam exposed during the Congress regime between 2017 and 2022.

In the scam, it is alleged that contractor Gurinder Singh siphoned off public exchequer’s money and gave kickbacks to government officials, including three former IAS officers.

The inquiry against the officers started on the basis of an alleged confession by Gurinder that he paid Rs 7 crore each to the three IAS officers.

Pannu is alleged to be one of the three officers. However, he has accused the government of harassing him. “Gurinder has already stated in response to a legal notice which I served on him that he never signed any such confession. Moreover, I was one of the officers who reported wrongdoings in the Irrigation Department,” he said.

Vigilance officials said Pannu was called for questioning and clarification on various points and the findings based on the questioning could not be shared at this juncture.