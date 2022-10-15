Punjab: Verka to raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

PTI

Chandigarh, October 15

The Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed), which sells milk products under the Verka brand, will raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Sunday.

An official on Saturday said the prices will go up by Rs 2 per litre from October 16.

The Milkfed has cited increasing input cost of milk production for revising milk prices.

In August, the Milkfed had made a similar increase in milk prices.