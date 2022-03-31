Daylong special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha on April 1

Ruchika M. Khanna
Chandigarh, March 31
The Council of Ministers on Thursday decided to summon a special one-day session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on April 1.
The meeting of the Council of Ministers was chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
According to sources, the government is likely to bring two or three bills for enactment.
Sources in the government say that the bills to be tabled on Friday could deal with the recent announcements made by the Chief Minister, including capping of pensions of MLAs, and barring schools from increasing their fee this year.
A bill to amend the Clause 7 of Punjab Rural Development Act, 1987, could also be tabled, say sources. However, the final decision will be taken in the Cabinet meeting today.
The government is also likely to bring a censure motion in the Vidhan Sabha against the implementation of central service rules in Chandigarh.
It may be noted that the first session of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha had concluded on March 22. All MLAs had taken oath and Kultar Singh Sandhwan had been elected as the Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha.
