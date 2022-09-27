Punjab Vidhan Sabha session LIVE Updates: Congress MLAs raise ruckus in House as CM Bhagwant Mann brings in confidence motion

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

Pandemonium ensued in the Punjab Assembly session here on Tuesday as Congress MLAS protested when CM Bhagwant Mann tried to bring in a confidence motion.

The House was repeatedly adjourned for short durations before the Congress MLAs were taken out and Mann brought the confidence motion.

Earlier, the special session began with obituary references.

The House paid tributes to Nirmal Singh Kahlon, former speaker; ex-MLA Dharambir Agnihotri; progressive farmer Jagjit Singh Hara; Avtar Singh Hit; PS Kumedan; and social worker KD Khosla.

The session was also extended till Monday. The duration of the session will now be seven days, though the sittings will be held only on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Monday.