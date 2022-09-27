 Punjab Vidhan Sabha session LIVE Updates: Congress MLAs raise ruckus in House as CM Bhagwant Mann brings in confidence motion : The Tribune India

Punjab Vidhan Sabha session LIVE Updates: Congress MLAs raise ruckus in House as CM Bhagwant Mann brings in confidence motion

Congress MLAs taken out before the CM brings in the confidence motion

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

Pandemonium ensued in the Punjab Assembly session here on Tuesday as Congress MLAS protested when CM Bhagwant Mann tried to bring in a confidence motion.

The House was repeatedly adjourned for short durations before the Congress MLAs were taken out and Mann brought the confidence motion.

Earlier, the special session began with obituary references.

The House paid tributes to Nirmal Singh Kahlon, former speaker; ex-MLA Dharambir Agnihotri; progressive farmer Jagjit Singh Hara; Avtar Singh Hit; PS Kumedan; and social worker KD Khosla.

The session was also extended till Monday. The duration of the session will now be seven days, though the sittings will be held only on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Monday.

 

14:28 27 Sep
Bhagwant Mann looks for Charanjit Channi, seeks answers

CM Mann says it is easy to seek confidence, but difficult to maintain confidence of people. “It is thus that I am bringing in the confidence motion to show that people continue to have confidence in me,” he says.

Mann says, “Where is Charanjit Channi? He signed several files in the last days of his government. We don’t know what to do with these controversial decisions. I would like to ask him what to do. But he is missing. I wanted to ask the Congress MLAs, but they left.”

Mann says, “The Congress is hand-in-glove with the BJP. The Bharat Jodo yatra of the Congress does not touch Gujarat and Himachal, in order to give benefit to the BJP in the poll-bound states.”

He sums up the confidence motion, saying he is grateful for the love and support that his government is getting from the people.
13:28 27 Sep
CM Mann brings in confidence motion

CM Mann brings in the confidence motion. He says the House reposes faith in the council of ministers. Harpal Cheema seconds the proposal and recommends it be passed.
13:27 27 Sep
Congress MLAs leave House; poetry follows

Speaker again adjourns the House for 15 minutes and asks the staff to comply with the orders of getting the Congress MLAs out. As marshals try to remove MLA Sukhjinder Randhawa, he objects. Finally, all Congress MLAs are led out of the House. After the session was adjourned by the Speaker and the Congress MLAs left the House on the persuasion of the Vidhan Sabha staff, the House witnessed poetry. “Hum to woh shayar hain jo waqt pade to talwar bhi utha lete hain,” said Malerkotla AAP MLA Mohammad Jamil ur Rehman.
12:55 27 Sep
Congress MLAs refuse to leave

Congress MLAs go back and sit on their seats as the marshals ask the Congress MLAs to leave. They are arguing with the marshals and refusing to leave.
12:52 27 Sep
Speaker orders that all Congress MLAs be sent out of House

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan orders that all Congress MLAs be sent out of the House. “I request them to go out. I order the marshals to lead the Congress MLAs out of the House,” says the Speaker. CM Mann recommends strict action against Congress MLAs. The House adjourned for 10 minutes. The Speaker asks the staff to clear the House in 10 minutes.
12:49 27 Sep
Pandemonium continues in House

As there is complete pandemonium in the House for the past 25 minutes, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan warns that he would have to go strict. After resumption of the House, Congress MLAs led by Partap Bajwa continue to object to the debate on the confidence motion. Minister Aman Arora calls the Congress MLAs as B team of the BJP. Congress MLAs rush to the well of the House. Arora says nearly 200 Congress MLAs have already joined the BJP in different states. Congress MLAs move into the Well of the House, raising slogans against the treasury benches. CM Bhagwant Mann also calls the Congress MLAs as the B team of the BJP.
12:27 27 Sep
House adjourned for 15 minutes amid pandemonium after Congress objects to confidence motion

House adjourned for 15 minutes amid pandemonium after Congress objects to the confidence motion. They claim that there is no legal provision to bring in a confidence motion.
12:26 27 Sep
BJP starts mock session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha at Sector 37

BJP starts mock session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha at Sector 37.
12:17 27 Sep
Bajwa opposes bringing in of confidence motion

Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa says bringing in a confidence motion is challenging the powers of the Governor. “I condemn it on the floor of the House,” he says while addressing the House. Congress and SAD MLAs strongly oppose tabling of confidence motion by treasury benches.
12:15 27 Sep
BJP MLAs Ashwani Sharma and Jangi Lal Mahajan walk out of House 

Two BJP MLAs Ashwani Sharma and Jangi Lal Mahajan walk out of the House. 
12:13 27 Sep
CM Bhagwant Mann to bring in confidence motion 

CM Bhagwant Mann to bring in confidence motion 

