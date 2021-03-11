Chandigarh, June 2
The Punjab Vigilance has arrested Mohali Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Guramanpreet Singh and a middleman, ‘Hummy’, in connection with the video sting in which the two were seen seeking bribe to facilitate sale of illegal farmhouses in the periphery of Chandigarh.
The video sting, along with a complaint against the DFO and Forest Conservator Vishal Chauhan, had been sent to the CM’s anti-corruption helpline by realtor Devinder Singh Sandhu.
World Wide Immigration Consultancy Services senior director Devinder Singh had recently been booked by the forest department for carving out farmhouses in the periphery of Chandigarh in violation of the forest laws.
The video sting was done a few days ahead of registering the FIR against the realtor.
The DFO had denied the claims saying the video was concocted.
The Tribune had done a series of reports on the illegal properties coming up in the area.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian
The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector Gen...
Sidhu Moosewala was breathing even after attack, jeep was locked from inside and locals had to break open its doors
There was no vehicle to take him immediately to the hospital
Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses
In a video sting, he, along with the middleman, was seen see...
I will work as Narendra Modi’s soldier, tweets Hardik Patel ahead of joining BJP
Patel is set to join the BJP at noon