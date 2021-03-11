Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

The Punjab Vigilance has arrested Mohali Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Guramanpreet Singh and a middleman, ‘Hummy’, in connection with the video sting in which the two were seen seeking bribe to facilitate sale of illegal farmhouses in the periphery of Chandigarh.

The video sting, along with a complaint against the DFO and Forest Conservator Vishal Chauhan, had been sent to the CM’s anti-corruption helpline by realtor Devinder Singh Sandhu.

World Wide Immigration Consultancy Services senior director Devinder Singh had recently been booked by the forest department for carving out farmhouses in the periphery of Chandigarh in violation of the forest laws.

The video sting was done a few days ahead of registering the FIR against the realtor.

The DFO had denied the claims saying the video was concocted.

The Tribune had done a series of reports on the illegal properties coming up in the area.