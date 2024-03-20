Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali SDM office bill clerk in Rs 20,000 bribe case

Mohali, March 20
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) reportedly nabbed Narinder Kumar, bill clerk posted at the SDM office in Mohali, while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.
A spokesperson said the accused has been arrested on a complaint lodged by Yadvinder Singh, a resident of Landran village in Mohali.
The complainant approached VB and alleged that the said accused had been demanding Rs 40,000 for the clearance of two bills amounting to Rs 4,09,390 each pertaining to court fee refund in a land settlement case of his father-in-law Kesar Singh, a resident of Chachu Majra village. The complainant further added that the accused had already taken Rs 20,000 from him and was demanding the remaining amount.
The spokesperson added that after preliminary investigation of the complaint, the VB team laid a trap to arrest the accused red-handed. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB flying squad-1 police station in Mohali.
