Punjab Vigilance arrests Pungrain inspector for causing losses of over Rs 1.24 crore

Chandigarh, August 30

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested Pungrain Inspector (Grade-1), Bikramjit Singh for committing embezzlement in wheat and having caused losses to state exchequer amounting to over Rs 1.24 crore during his posting as an in-charge of Pungrain godowns at Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran district. The accused inspector has been posted at Gurdaspur and placed under suspension.

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson said that the VB unit of Tarn Taran along with technical team had conducted surprise inspection at Pungrain storage godowns at Khadoor Sahib and found 760 quintals and 229 quintals of wheat worth Rs 1,24,93,709 missing from the stock stored in the godowns during 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, respectively.

After the checking, an FIR under sections 13(1) (A), 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 409 of IPC has been registered against Inspector Bikramjit Singh at Police Station VB, Amritsar Range, he added.

The spokesperson said that investigation has also been launched to dig out moveable and immoveable properties of the accused Inspector.

