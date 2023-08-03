Punjab Vigilance books Capt Amarinder’s former media adviser BIS Chahal in DA case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 3

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has registered a Disproportionate Asset (DA) case against Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, former media adviser to former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Disclosing the details about the case here today, a VB spokesperson said an FIR under sections 13(1) B, 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Bharat Inder Singh Chahal at Police Station VB, Patiala Range.

During the check period from March 2017 to September 2021, he said that the income of Chahal and his family members was Rs 7,85,16,905 against the expenditure of Rs 31,79,89,011, which was almost 305% more than his known sources of income.

A senior official of Patiala VB said they will ascertain the role of his family members too as the properties are located in different districts.

