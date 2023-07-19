Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests Faridkot DSP in Rs 20 lakh bribery case

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, July 19

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested DSPSushil Kumar of Faridkot in Rs 20 lakh bribery case.

The police had registered a case in this regard on June 2 under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Gagnesh Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar, Sub-Inspector Khem Chand Prashar, Malkeet Das and Jaswinder Singh.

The FIR is in connection with a murder case in which the police officers were accused of having taken Rs 20 lakh bribe to re-nominate a suspect.

In November 2019, Hari Das, the likely successor to the post of dera head, was killed in the village. The murder was reportedly an outcome of a struggle for the top post of the dera.

The police had booked Jarnail Das, head of a branch of the dera in Moga district, on the complaint of Gagan. It was alleged that Jarnail was an aspirant for the top post and had hired some people to eliminate his competition.

However, the suspect was given a clean chit in this case by the district police after an inquiry by a DIG-rank officer. This was opposed by the complainant.

On July 18 (Tuesday), the Faridkot police re-nominated Jarnail Das as a prime accused in this murder case after an inquiry by a SIT.

It was then alleged that some police officers received Rs 20 lakh as bribe to re-nominate Jarnail as the main suspect in the case.

The DGP ordered the BOI to conduct an inquiry into the case headed by an IG-rank officer. The police officers were indicted for receiving bribe from Gagan. This inquiry report was sent to the VB for further action.

