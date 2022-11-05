Punjab Vigilance Bureau begins inquiry into allegations of wrongdoings in Naib Tehsildar recruitment

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, November 5

Punjab Vigilance Bureau has started an enquiry into allegations of wrongdoings in the recruitment of Naib Tehsildars. The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) had recently released the result of the exam, whereafter allegations of scam and cheating were raised by aspirants and leaders of political parties including Sukhpal Singh Khaira of Congress and Bikram Majithia of the SAD. All this while, the PPSC maintained that there was no evidence to suggest that the recruitment process was compromised in any manner.

Meanwhile, aspirants who took the exam said they had sent representations to the state government, PPSC and vigilance department on the matter. They alleged that 11 of the 19 selected general category candidates had earlier failed to secure good marks in other 'easy' recruitment exams but had topped the 'difficult' Naib Tehsildar exam. They said many of the selected candidates were from nearby and adjacent villages in Moonak and Patran. They raised suspicion of wrongful conduct in the exam and sought an inquiry into the matter.

Rajesh Kumar, DSP Headquarters, Vigilance Bureau, Mohali, said they are conducting a preliminary investigation into the allegations. “Our office had received complaints of alleged misconduct in relation to the Naib Tehsildar recruitment exam. We have started a preliminary investigation into the matter,” he said.

The office has also summoned the complainants to submit documents in relation to the matter in their possession.

