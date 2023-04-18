Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Chandigarh, April 18
The Punjab vigilance bureau on Tuesday said it has filed a charge sheet against AAP MLA from Bathinda Rural seat Amit Rattan Kotfatta and his personal assistant in a bribery case.
The charge sheet was filed in a Bathinda court, said a spokesperson of the bureau.
Kotfatta and his PA Rashim Garg were arrested on graft charges in February.
The vigilance bureau registered a case of corruption against Garg after he was arrested red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh on February 16. Later, the MLA was also arrested as his PA allegedly received the bribe on his behalf, said the spokesperson.
Garg was held following a complaint lodged by the husband of the Ghuda village head in Bathinda, who alleged that the accused was demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in lieu of releasing a government grant of Rs 25 lakh.
The spokesperson said during the investigation of this case, it came to light that this bribe was allegedly received by Garg on the directions of Kotfatta.
Both the accused are in judicial custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court questions Gujarat government over remission granted to convicts
Centre, state mull seeking review of order on production of ...
Will not go into personal laws, says Supreme Court while hearing pleas for legal validation for same-sex marriages
Apex court bench said the very notion of a man and a woman, ...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
Supreme Court Collegium recommends 6 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana HC to be made permanent
On 19 December last year, the Collegium of the High Court of...
‘Now mafia cannot threaten anyone in UP’: Yogi Adityanath reacts for the first time after Atiq’s murder
He was speaking at programme to mark signing of MoU for sett...